Saturday's game between the Oregon Ducks (9-3, 1-0 Pac-12) and UCLA Bruins (6-6, 1-0 Pac-12) matching up at Matthew Knight Arena has a projected final score of 74-66 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Oregon, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 4:00 PM ET on December 30.

The matchup has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oregon vs. UCLA Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Venue: Matthew Knight Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Oregon vs. UCLA Score Prediction

Prediction: Oregon 74, UCLA 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Oregon vs. UCLA

Computer Predicted Spread: Oregon (-7.5)

Oregon (-7.5) Computer Predicted Total: 140.4

Oregon has put together a 6-3-0 record against the spread this season, while UCLA is 4-6-0. A total of four out of the Ducks' games this season have hit the over, and three of the Bruins' games have gone over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other College Basketball Predictions

Oregon Performance Insights

The Ducks outscore opponents by 8.1 points per game (scoring 79.3 points per game to rank 83rd in college basketball while giving up 71.2 per outing to rank 190th in college basketball) and have a +97 scoring differential overall.

Oregon wins the rebound battle by 2.3 boards on average. It records 36.6 rebounds per game, which ranks 187th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 34.3 per outing.

Oregon knocks down 7.5 three-pointers per game (181st in college basketball) at a 34.7% rate (129th in college basketball), compared to the 6.9 its opponents make while shooting 34.2% from deep.

The Ducks record 100.3 points per 100 possessions (81st in college basketball), while allowing 90 points per 100 possessions (189th in college basketball).

Oregon has committed 2.6 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.6 (83rd in college basketball action) while forcing 13.2 (100th in college basketball).

UCLA Performance Insights

The Bruins have a +70 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.8 points per game. They're putting up 67.8 points per game, 315th in college basketball, and are allowing 62 per contest to rank 14th in college basketball.

The 36.6 rebounds per game UCLA accumulates rank 187th in college basketball, 5.3 more than the 31.3 its opponents pull down.

UCLA makes 4.8 three-pointers per game (350th in college basketball) at a 31.5% rate (265th in college basketball), compared to the 7.5 per contest its opponents make, shooting 30.7% from beyond the arc.

UCLA forces 11.8 turnovers per game (201st in college basketball) while committing 11.2 (125th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.