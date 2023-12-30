The Indiana Pacers (16-14) square off against the New York Knicks (17-14) as 3.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and MSG.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Pacers vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and MSG

BSIN and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pacers vs. Knicks Score Prediction

Prediction: Pacers 120 - Knicks 119

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pacers vs Knicks Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Pacers vs. Knicks

Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 3.5)

Knicks (+ 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Pacers (-0.5)

Pacers (-0.5) Pick OU: Under (246.5)



Under (246.5) Computer Predicted Total: 239.2

The Pacers (16-14-0 ATS) have covered the spread 53.3% of the time, 1.7% more often than the Knicks (16-15-0) this season.

As a 3.5-point favorite or more in 2023-24, Indiana is 7-6 against the spread compared to the 4-7 ATS record New York puts up as a 3.5-point underdog.

Indiana's games have gone over the total 70% of the time this season (21 out of 30), which is more often than New York's games have (17 out of 31).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Knicks are 5-10, while the Pacers are 8-7 as moneyline favorites.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Pacers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pacers Performance Insights

Because of the Pacers' defensive struggles this year, ranking second-worst in the NBA with 124.8 points allowed per game, they've had to lean on their offense, which ranks best in the league tallying 126.1 points per game.

While Indiana ranks in the bottom five in the NBA in boards per game with 40.2 (second-worst), it ranks 10th in the league with 42.8 rebounds allowed per game.

With 30.5 dimes per game, the Pacers are best in the league in the category.

Indiana is averaging 13 turnovers per game (13th-ranked in league). It is forcing 13.4 turnovers per contest (14th-ranked).

In terms of three-point shooting, things are clicking for the Pacers, who are sinking 14.7 three-pointers per game (fourth-best in NBA) and shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc (third-best).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.