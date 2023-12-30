Pacers vs. Knicks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Indiana Pacers (16-14) take the court against the New York Knicks (17-14) as 3.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and MSG. The matchup has an over/under of 246.5 points.
Pacers vs. Knicks Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: BSIN and MSG
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Pacers
|-3.5
|246.5
Pacers Betting Records & Stats
- In 19 of 30 games this season, Indiana and its opponents have combined to total more than 246.5 points.
- Indiana has an average total of 250.9 in its contests this year, 4.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Pacers are 16-14-0 ATS this season.
- Indiana has entered the game as favorites 15 times this season and won eight, or 53.3%, of those games.
- This season, Indiana has won seven of its 12 games, or 58.3%, when favored by at least -160 on the moneyline.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Pacers.
Pacers vs Knicks Additional Info
Pacers vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 246.5
|% of Games Over 246.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Pacers
|19
|63.3%
|126.1
|241.1
|124.8
|237.9
|242
|Knicks
|7
|22.6%
|115
|241.1
|113.1
|237.9
|225.2
Additional Pacers Insights & Trends
- The Pacers have a 4-6 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall in their last 10 contests.
- The Pacers have gone over the total in five of their last 10 contests.
- In home games, Indiana sports the same winning percentage against the spread as it does in road games (.533).
- The Pacers average 13 more points per game (126.1) than the Knicks allow (113.1).
- When Indiana scores more than 113.1 points, it is 16-8 against the spread and 16-8 overall.
Pacers vs. Knicks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pacers
|16-14
|7-6
|21-9
|Knicks
|16-15
|4-7
|17-14
Pacers vs. Knicks Point Insights
|Pacers
|Knicks
|126.1
|115
|1
|16
|16-8
|6-0
|16-8
|6-0
|124.8
|113.1
|29
|12
|6-2
|15-10
|6-2
|16-9
