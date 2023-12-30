Pacers vs. Knicks Injury Report Today - December 30
The Indiana Pacers (16-14) are keeping their eye on two players on the injury report heading into a Saturday, December 30 matchup with the New York Knicks (17-14) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, which starts at 7:00 PM ET.
In their last matchup on Thursday, the Pacers secured a 120-104 victory over the Bulls. Myles Turner scored a team-leading 24 points for the Pacers in the win.
Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Isaiah Jackson
|PF
|Questionable
|Finger
|7.0
|4.3
|1.0
|Bruce Brown
|PG
|Out
|Knee
|11.7
|4.7
|3.0
New York Knicks Injury Report Today
Knicks Injuries: Mitchell Robinson: Out For Season (Ankle), Jericho Sims: Out (Ankle)
Pacers vs. Knicks Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: BSIN and MSG
Pacers vs. Knicks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Pacers
|-3.5
|246.5
