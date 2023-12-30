The Indiana Pacers (16-14) square off against the New York Knicks (17-14) on December 30, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pacers and Knicks.

Pacers vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports

Pacers vs Knicks Additional Info

Pacers Stats Insights

The Pacers are shooting 50.6% from the field this season, three percentage points higher than the 47.6% the Knicks allow to opponents.

In games Indiana shoots higher than 47.6% from the field, it is 15-8 overall.

The Pacers are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at sixth.

The Pacers score 126.1 points per game, 13 more points than the 113.1 the Knicks give up.

When Indiana puts up more than 113.1 points, it is 16-8.

Pacers Home & Away Comparison

The Pacers post 126.7 points per game at home, compared to 125.5 points per game in away games, a difference of 1.2 points per contest.

Indiana cedes 120.4 points per game in home games this year, compared to 129.1 in away games.

Looking at three-pointers, the Pacers have fared better at home this season, draining 15.7 threes per game with a 40.8% three-point percentage, compared to 13.7 threes per game and a 36.2% three-point percentage on the road.

Pacers Injuries