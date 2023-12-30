How to Watch the Pacers vs. Knicks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
The Indiana Pacers (16-14) square off against the New York Knicks (17-14) on December 30, 2023.
Pacers vs. Knicks Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
Pacers vs Knicks Additional Info
Pacers Stats Insights
- The Pacers are shooting 50.6% from the field this season, three percentage points higher than the 47.6% the Knicks allow to opponents.
- In games Indiana shoots higher than 47.6% from the field, it is 15-8 overall.
- The Pacers are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at sixth.
- The Pacers score 126.1 points per game, 13 more points than the 113.1 the Knicks give up.
- When Indiana puts up more than 113.1 points, it is 16-8.
Pacers Home & Away Comparison
- The Pacers post 126.7 points per game at home, compared to 125.5 points per game in away games, a difference of 1.2 points per contest.
- Indiana cedes 120.4 points per game in home games this year, compared to 129.1 in away games.
- Looking at three-pointers, the Pacers have fared better at home this season, draining 15.7 threes per game with a 40.8% three-point percentage, compared to 13.7 threes per game and a 36.2% three-point percentage on the road.
Pacers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Isaiah Jackson
|Questionable
|Finger
|Bruce Brown
|Out
|Knee
