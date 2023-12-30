Top Player Prop Bets for Pacers vs. Knicks on December 30, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Tyrese Haliburton, Julius Randle and others in the Indiana Pacers-New York Knicks matchup at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.
Pacers vs. Knicks Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSIN and MSG
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Sportsbook Promo Codes
NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|25.5 (Over: -114)
|3.5 (Over: -135)
|12.5 (Over: -114)
|3.5 (Over: -128)
- The 25.5 point total set for Haliburton on Saturday is 0.9 more than his scoring average on the season (24.6).
- He has averaged 0.3 more rebounds per game (3.8) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (3.5).
- Haliburton has averaged 12.3 assists per game, 0.2 less than Saturday's assist over/under (12.5).
- Haliburton has averaged 3.7 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (3.5).
Myles Turner Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|17.5 (Over: -114)
|7.5 (Over: +102)
|1.5 (Over: +164)
- Myles Turner's 17.1-point scoring average is 0.4 less than Saturday's prop total.
- He averages 0.1 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 7.5.
- He has made 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under on Saturday.
Buddy Hield Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|13.5 (Over: -122)
|3.5 (Over: -114)
|2.5 (Over: +114)
|3.5 (Over: +138)
- The 13.5-point over/under set for Buddy Hield on Saturday is 0.2 lower than his season scoring average of 13.7.
- He has pulled down 3.2 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Saturday's game (3.5).
- Hield averages 2.7 assists, 0.2 more than his over/under for Saturday.
- Hield, at 3.1 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.4 less than his over/under on Saturday.
NBA Props Today: New York Knicks
Julius Randle Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|26.5 (Over: -120)
|9.5 (Over: -114)
|4.5 (Over: -130)
|1.5 (Over: -104)
- The 26.5-point prop total for Randle on Saturday is 3.1 higher than his season scoring average, which is 23.4.
- He averages the same number of rebounds as his over/under for Saturday's game (9.5).
- Randle averages 4.9 assists, 0.4 more than his over/under for Saturday.
- Randle averages 1.4 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Saturday (1.5).
Jalen Brunson Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|25.5 (Over: -125)
|4.5 (Over: +110)
|6.5 (Over: +106)
|2.5 (Over: +126)
- Jalen Brunson has put up 25.8 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 0.3 points more than Saturday's points prop total.
- He has averaged 0.4 fewer rebounds per game (4.1) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (4.5).
- Brunson has averaged 6.0 assists per game this year, 0.5 less than his prop bet on Saturday (6.5).
- Brunson's 2.8 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).
