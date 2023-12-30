The Texas Longhorns (13-0) will try to extend a 13-game win streak when they host the Baylor Bears (11-0) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. The Bears have taken 11 games in a row.

Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas TV: FOX

Texas vs. Baylor Scoring Comparison

The Bears average 30.2 more points per game (84.6) than the Longhorns give up (54.4).

Baylor has put together an 11-0 record in games it scores more than 54.4 points.

Texas' record is 13-0 when it gives up fewer than 84.6 points.

The Longhorns record 39.9 more points per game (93) than the Bears allow (53.1).

Texas has a 13-0 record when putting up more than 53.1 points.

Baylor has an 11-0 record when giving up fewer than 93 points.

This year the Longhorns are shooting 52.2% from the field, 16.6% higher than the Bears concede.

The Bears shoot 47.3% from the field, 10% higher than the Longhorns concede.

Texas Leaders

Dre'Una Edwards: 12 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.8 STL, 51.4 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (9-for-28)

12 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.8 STL, 51.4 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (9-for-28) Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: 11.5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 51.6 FG%

11.5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 51.6 FG% Sarah Andrews: 13.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.4 FG%, 42.6 3PT% (29-for-68)

13.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.4 FG%, 42.6 3PT% (29-for-68) Aijha Blackwell: 10 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.6 STL, 43.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

10 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.6 STL, 43.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Bella Fontleroy: 10.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 48.2 FG%, 40 3PT% (18-for-45)

Baylor Leaders

Texas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/13/2023 @ Arizona W 88-75 McKale Center 12/20/2023 @ UT Rio Grande Valley W 104-51 UTRGV Fieldhouse 12/27/2023 Jackson State W 97-52 Moody Center 12/30/2023 Baylor - Moody Center 1/3/2024 @ Texas Tech - United Supermarkets Arena 1/6/2024 @ West Virginia - WVU Coliseum

Baylor Schedule