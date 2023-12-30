For bracketology insights on Toledo and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining what you need to know.

Want to bet on Toledo's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Toledo ranks

Record MAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-6 0-0 NR NR 135

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Toledo's best wins

Toledo captured its signature win of the season on December 6, when it secured a 69-68 victory over the Oakland Golden Grizzlies, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 89) in the RPI. Ra'Heim Moss, as the top scorer in the win over Oakland, put up 21 points, while Tyler Cochran was second on the squad with 19.

Next best wins

84-80 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 178/RPI) on December 9

87-78 at home over Louisiana (No. 179/RPI) on November 11

88-87 at home over Marshall (No. 188/RPI) on December 13

78-77 on the road over Wright State (No. 190/RPI) on November 14

94-60 at home over Detroit Mercy (No. 349/RPI) on November 6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Toledo's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

The Rockets have tied for the 38th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country based on the RPI (one), but also have tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 2 losses (two).

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Toledo has been given the 65th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Rockets have 18 games remaining on the schedule, with 14 contests coming against teams that are better than .500, and four games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Of Toledo's 18 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Toledo's next game

Matchup: Ohio Bobcats vs. Toledo Rockets

Ohio Bobcats vs. Toledo Rockets Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio

Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio TV Channel: ESPNU

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Toledo games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.