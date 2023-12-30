The Toledo Rockets are the favorites, but by less than a field goal (-1.5), in this season's Arizona Bowl, where they will meet the Wyoming Cowboys. The game kicks off at 4:30 PM ET on December 30, 2023, airing on Barstool from Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Arizona. The over/under is 45.5 in the outing.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Toledo vs. Wyoming matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Toledo vs. Wyoming Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023
  • Time: 4:30 PM ET
  • Channel: Barstool
  • City: Tucson, Arizona
  • Venue: Arizona Stadium

Toledo vs. Wyoming Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Toledo Moneyline Wyoming Moneyline
Toledo vs. Wyoming Betting Trends

  • Toledo has covered five times in 12 games with a spread this season.
  • When playing as at least 1.5-point favorites this season, the Rockets have an ATS record of 4-7.
  • Wyoming is 7-3-1 ATS this year.
  • When playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs this season, the Cowboys have an ATS record of 4-2.

