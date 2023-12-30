The Toledo Rockets are just 1.5-point favorites as they hit the field against the Wyoming Cowboys in the Arizona Bowl on December 30, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET on Barstool. The contest has a point total of 45.5.

Trying to see Toledo play Wyoming in person? Ticketmaster has you covered. Follow our link to get tickets today!

Toledo vs. Wyoming game info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Channel: Barstool

Barstool City: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Venue: Arizona Stadium (Get tickets at Ticketmaster)

Head to Ticketmaster to find tickets for this or any college football game!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Toledo vs. Wyoming statistical matchup

Toledo Wyoming 425.8 (18th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 324.8 (110th) 329.5 (47th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 360.3 (49th) 203.1 (11th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 157.5 (65th) 222.8 (68th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 167.3 (120th) 20 (100th) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (12th) 18 (48th) Takeaways (Rank) 21 (21st)

Sign up to bet today at BetMGM using our link.

Toledo leaders

To go along with his 2,648 passing yards and 63.4% completion percentage this year, DeQuan Finn has connected on 22 touchdowns against nine interceptions.

Finn has been helping the offense with his legs, as he's scrambled for 563 yards (4.6 YPC) and seven rushing touchdowns in 13 games.

As part of the Rockets' ground attack, Peny Boone has rushed for 1,400 yards and 15 touchdowns on 7.2 YPC.

Boone has 15 catches (1.2 per game) for 216 yards (16.6 per game) and one touchdown in 13 games for the Rockets.

In 13 games, Jerjuan Newton has turned 74 targets into 47 catches, 622 yards and nine touchdowns for the Rockets.

Buy Toledo or Wyoming gear at Fanatics!

Wyoming leaders

In 12 games, Andrew Peasley has thrown for 1,823 yards (151.9 per game), with 20 touchdowns and five interceptions, and a completion percentage of 60.6%.

In addition, Peasley has run for 403 yards and seven TDs.

On the ground, Harrison Waylee has scored five touchdowns and picked up 856 yards (71.3 per game).

Wyatt Wieland has 39 catches for 425 yards (35.4 per game) and five touchdowns in 12 games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.