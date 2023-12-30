The Arizona Bowl will feature the Wyoming Cowboys heading into a showdown with the Toledo Rockets on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

While Wyoming ranks 50th in total defense with 360.3 yards allowed per game, the team's offensive unit has been a little less successful, ranking 25th-worst (324.8 yards per game). With 425.8 total yards per game on offense, Toledo ranks 35th in the FBS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 28th, surrendering 329.5 total yards per game.

Toledo vs. Wyoming Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Channel: Barstool

Barstool City: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Venue: Arizona Stadium

Toledo vs. Wyoming Key Statistics

Toledo Wyoming 425.8 (35th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 324.8 (113th) 329.5 (33rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 360.3 (37th) 203.1 (13th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 157.5 (65th) 222.8 (68th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 167.3 (119th) 20 (90th) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (11th) 18 (55th) Takeaways (Rank) 21 (30th)

Toledo Stats Leaders

DeQuan Finn has been a dual threat for Toledo this season. He has 2,648 passing yards (203.7 per game) while completing 63.4% of his passes. He's tossed 22 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 563 yards (43.3 ypg) on 123 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

Peny Boone is his team's leading rusher with 194 carries for 1,400 yards, or 107.7 per game. He's found paydirt 15 times on the ground, as well. Boone has also chipped in with 15 catches for 216 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Jerjuan Newton has collected 47 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 622 (47.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 74 times and has nine touchdowns.

Junior Vandeross III has 44 receptions (on 68 targets) for a total of 611 yards (47 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Anthony Torres has racked up 434 reciving yards (33.4 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

Wyoming Stats Leaders

Andrew Peasley has been a dual threat for Wyoming so far this season. He has 1,823 passing yards, completing 60.6% of his passes and collecting 20 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's rushed for 403 yards (33.6 ypg) on 101 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

Harrison Waylee has carried the ball 146 times for a team-high 856 yards on the ground and has found the end zone five times as a runner.

Wyatt Wieland has hauled in 39 catches for 425 yards (35.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone five times as a receiver.

Ayir Asante has put together a 346-yard season so far with six touchdowns, reeling in 20 passes on 37 targets.

John Michael Gyllenborg has compiled 19 catches for 316 yards, an average of 26.3 yards per game. He's scored three times as a receiver this season.

