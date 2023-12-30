The Wyoming Cowboys should come out on top in their game versus the Toledo Rockets at 4:30 PM on Saturday, December 30, according to our computer projection model. If you're seeking more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Toledo vs. Wyoming Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toledo (+3.5) Over (44.5) Wyoming 27, Toledo 24

Toledo Betting Info (2023)

The Rockets have a 40.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

So far this year, the Rockets have compiled a 5-7-0 record against the spread.

Toledo is 1-0 against the spread so far this season when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

The teams have hit the over in six of the Rockets' 12 games with a set total.

The average over/under in Toledo games this year is 5.1 more points than the point total of 44.5 in this outing.

Wyoming Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Cowboys have an implied win probability of 63.6%.

Against the spread, the Cowboys are 7-3-1 this year.

In games they were favored in by 3.5 points or more so far this season, the Wyoming went 3-1 against the spread.

There have been five Cowboys games (out of 11) that hit the over this season.

The over/under in this matchup is 44.5 points, 0.6 fewer than the average total in this season's Wyoming contests.

Rockets vs. Cowboys 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Wyoming 26.1 22.9 30.4 19.7 20.0 27.4 Toledo 33.6 20.6 14.0 23.0 27.8 20.8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.