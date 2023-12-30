Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers (16-14) will square off against the New York Knicks (17-14) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, December 30 tipping off at 7:00 PM ET.

Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!

Pacers vs. Knicks Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSIN and MSG

BSIN and MSG Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Tyrese Haliburton vs. Julius Randle Fantasy Comparison

Stat Tyrese Haliburton Julius Randle Total Fantasy Pts 1248.5 1255.5 Fantasy Pts Per Game 48.0 40.5 Fantasy Rank 7 22

Buy Haliburton and Randle gear on Fanatics!

Tyrese Haliburton vs. Julius Randle Insights

Tyrese Haliburton & the Pacers

Haliburton is averaging 24.6 points, 12.3 assists and 3.8 boards per game.

The Pacers' +41 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 126.1 points per game (first in the NBA) while giving up 124.8 per contest (29th in the league).

The 40.2 rebounds per game Indiana averages rank 29th in the NBA, and are 2.6 fewer than the 42.8 its opponents grab per outing.

The Pacers make 14.7 three-pointers per game (fourth-most in the league), 4.3 more than their opponents (10.4).

Indiana forces 13.4 turnovers per game (14th in the league) while committing 13 (13th in NBA action).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Julius Randle & the Knicks

Julius Randle gives the Knicks 23.4 points, 9.5 boards and 4.9 assists per contest. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Knicks have a +60 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.9 points per game. They're putting up 115 points per game, 16th in the league, and are giving up 113.1 per outing to rank 12th in the NBA.

New York prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 3.9 boards. It collects 45.1 rebounds per game (sixth in league) compared to its opponents' 41.2.

The Knicks knock down 12.8 three-pointers per game (12th in the league) at a 37.3% rate (12th in NBA), compared to the 13.3 their opponents make, shooting 37% from beyond the arc.

New York and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Knicks commit 12.4 per game (seventh in league) and force 12.9 (20th in NBA).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tyrese Haliburton vs. Julius Randle Advanced Stats

Stat Tyrese Haliburton Julius Randle Plus/Minus Per Game 4.3 2.4 Usage Percentage 26.7% 28.9% True Shooting Pct 63.9% 56.2% Total Rebound Pct 6.5% 14.9% Assist Pct 49.9% 21.9%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.