Tyrese Haliburton vs. Julius Randle and the New York Knicks: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 2:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers (16-14) will square off against the New York Knicks (17-14) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, December 30 tipping off at 7:00 PM ET.
Pacers vs. Knicks Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSIN and MSG
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Tyrese Haliburton vs. Julius Randle Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Tyrese Haliburton
|Julius Randle
|Total Fantasy Pts
|1248.5
|1255.5
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|48.0
|40.5
|Fantasy Rank
|7
|22
Tyrese Haliburton vs. Julius Randle Insights
Tyrese Haliburton & the Pacers
- Haliburton is averaging 24.6 points, 12.3 assists and 3.8 boards per game.
- The Pacers' +41 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 126.1 points per game (first in the NBA) while giving up 124.8 per contest (29th in the league).
- The 40.2 rebounds per game Indiana averages rank 29th in the NBA, and are 2.6 fewer than the 42.8 its opponents grab per outing.
- The Pacers make 14.7 three-pointers per game (fourth-most in the league), 4.3 more than their opponents (10.4).
- Indiana forces 13.4 turnovers per game (14th in the league) while committing 13 (13th in NBA action).
Julius Randle & the Knicks
- Julius Randle gives the Knicks 23.4 points, 9.5 boards and 4.9 assists per contest. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.
- The Knicks have a +60 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.9 points per game. They're putting up 115 points per game, 16th in the league, and are giving up 113.1 per outing to rank 12th in the NBA.
- New York prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 3.9 boards. It collects 45.1 rebounds per game (sixth in league) compared to its opponents' 41.2.
- The Knicks knock down 12.8 three-pointers per game (12th in the league) at a 37.3% rate (12th in NBA), compared to the 13.3 their opponents make, shooting 37% from beyond the arc.
- New York and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Knicks commit 12.4 per game (seventh in league) and force 12.9 (20th in NBA).
Tyrese Haliburton vs. Julius Randle Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Tyrese Haliburton
|Julius Randle
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|4.3
|2.4
|Usage Percentage
|26.7%
|28.9%
|True Shooting Pct
|63.9%
|56.2%
|Total Rebound Pct
|6.5%
|14.9%
|Assist Pct
|49.9%
|21.9%
