A pair of hot squads hit the court when the UCLA Bruins (11-0) host the USC Trojans (10-0) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The Bruins are putting their 11-game winning streak on the line versus the Trojans, winners of 10 in a row.

UCLA Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California

Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

UCLA vs. USC Scoring Comparison

The Trojans put up an average of 81.5 points per game, 21.4 more points than the 60.1 the Bruins give up.

When it scores more than 60.1 points, USC is 10-0.

UCLA's record is 11-0 when it allows fewer than 81.5 points.

The 90.5 points per game the Bruins average are 33.8 more points than the Trojans allow (56.7).

When UCLA totals more than 56.7 points, it is 11-0.

When USC allows fewer than 90.5 points, it is 10-0.

This season the Bruins are shooting 51.4% from the field, 15% higher than the Trojans give up.

The Trojans shoot 47.7% from the field, 13.7% higher than the Bruins concede.

UCLA Leaders

Kiki Rice: 13.5 PTS, 6.5 AST, 2.5 STL, 54.4 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (9-for-28)

13.5 PTS, 6.5 AST, 2.5 STL, 54.4 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (9-for-28) Lauren Betts: 16.9 PTS, 9.2 REB, 2.0 BLK, 77.1 FG%

16.9 PTS, 9.2 REB, 2.0 BLK, 77.1 FG% Charisma Osborne: 14.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.9 FG%, 45.6 3PT% (31-for-68)

14.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.9 FG%, 45.6 3PT% (31-for-68) Gabriela Jaquez: 13.7 PTS, 54.0 FG%, 21.9 3PT% (7-for-32)

13.7 PTS, 54.0 FG%, 21.9 3PT% (7-for-32) Londynn Jones: 13.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.0 FG%, 38.3 3PT% (31-for-81)

USC Leaders

UCLA Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/10/2023 Florida State W 95-78 Mohegan Sun Arena 12/18/2023 @ Ohio State W 77-71 Value City Arena 12/21/2023 Hawaii W 85-46 Pauley Pavilion 12/30/2023 USC - Pauley Pavilion 1/5/2024 Oregon - Pauley Pavilion 1/7/2024 Oregon State - Pauley Pavilion

USC Schedule