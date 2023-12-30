2024 NCAA Bracketology: Wright State March Madness Resume | January 1
Can we expect Wright State to earn a spot in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.
How Wright State ranks
|Record
|Horizon League Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|6-8
|1-2
|NR
|NR
|156
Wright State's best wins
Against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns on November 20, Wright State notched its best win of the season, which was a 91-85 victory. Trey Calvin compiled a team-leading 24 points with one rebound and three assists in the matchup versus Louisiana.
Next best wins
- 74-49 over Illinois State (No. 189/RPI) on November 22
- 92-82 at home over Miami (OH) (No. 203/RPI) on December 19
- 103-74 at home over IUPUI (No. 360/RPI) on November 29
Wright State's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-2 | Quadrant 4: 2-2
- According to the RPI, Wright State has three losses to Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 19th-most in the country.
Schedule insights
- According to our predictions, Wright State is facing the 158th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.
- The Raiders have 17 games remaining this season, including five versus teams with worse records, and 10 against teams with records above .500.
- Wright St has 17 games remaining this year, including none against Top 25 teams.
Wright State's next game
- Matchup: Wright State Raiders vs. Cleveland State Vikings
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio
- TV Channel: ESPN2
