Can we expect Wright State to earn a spot in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How Wright State ranks

Record Horizon League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-8 1-2 NR NR 156

Wright State's best wins

Against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns on November 20, Wright State notched its best win of the season, which was a 91-85 victory. Trey Calvin compiled a team-leading 24 points with one rebound and three assists in the matchup versus Louisiana.

Next best wins

74-49 over Illinois State (No. 189/RPI) on November 22

92-82 at home over Miami (OH) (No. 203/RPI) on December 19

103-74 at home over IUPUI (No. 360/RPI) on November 29

Wright State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-2 | Quadrant 4: 2-2

According to the RPI, Wright State has three losses to Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 19th-most in the country.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Wright State is facing the 158th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Raiders have 17 games remaining this season, including five versus teams with worse records, and 10 against teams with records above .500.

Wright St has 17 games remaining this year, including none against Top 25 teams.

Wright State's next game

Matchup: Wright State Raiders vs. Cleveland State Vikings

Wright State Raiders vs. Cleveland State Vikings Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio

Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio TV Channel: ESPN2

