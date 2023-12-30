Can we expect Wright State to lock up a berth in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How Wright State ranks

Record Horizon Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-6 3-1 NR NR 151

Wright State's best wins

Wright State's best victory this season came against the Marshall Thundering Herd, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 139) in the RPI. Wright State took home the 89-78 win at home on November 27. The leading point-getter against Marshall was Layne Ferrell, who amassed 17 points with seven rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

66-61 over Presbyterian (No. 209/RPI) on December 22

80-77 on the road over Robert Morris (No. 250/RPI) on December 31

72-63 on the road over Indiana State (No. 295/RPI) on November 18

82-68 on the road over Youngstown State (No. 307/RPI) on December 29

79-67 at home over IUPUI (No. 317/RPI) on November 30

Wright State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

Wright State has tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the country according to the RPI (three).

Against Quadrant 4 opponents (based on the RPI), the Raiders are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 27th-most victories.

Schedule insights

Wright State gets the 194th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

Of the Raiders' 16 remaining games this season, nine are against teams with worse records, and nine are against teams with records north of .500.

Of Wright St's 16 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Wright State's next game

Matchup: Wright State Raiders vs. Milwaukee Panthers

Wright State Raiders vs. Milwaukee Panthers Date/Time: Friday, January 5 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio

