The Wyoming Cowboys will meet the Toledo Rockets in the Arizona Bowl. For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is Wyoming vs. Toledo?

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Channel: Barstool

Barstool City: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Venue: Arizona Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Wyoming 26, Toledo 24

Wyoming 26, Toledo 24 Wyoming has been favored on the moneyline a total of five times this season, and they've won all of those games.

The Cowboys have played in four games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -200 or shorter and won each of them.

Toledo lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Rockets have played as an underdog of +165 or more once this season and lost that game.

The Cowboys have a 66.7% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Toledo (+4.5)



Toledo (+4.5) Wyoming has played 11 games, posting seven wins against the spread.

The Cowboys are 3-1 ATS when favored by 4.5 points or more this season.

In 12 games played Toledo has recorded five wins against the spread.

This season, the Rockets won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (44)



Over (44) This season, six of Wyoming's 12 games have gone over Saturday's over/under of 44 points.

In the Toledo's 13 games this season, eight have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 44.

The point total for the game of 44 is 15.7 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Wyoming (26.1 points per game) and Toledo (33.6 points per game).

Splits Tables

Wyoming

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.1 44.6 45.7 Implied Total AVG 28.1 27.2 29.2 ATS Record 7-3-1 4-1-1 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-6-0 3-3-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-0 4-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-4 2-0 0-4

Toledo

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.6 49.2 50.0 Implied Total AVG 31.1 31.7 30.5 ATS Record 5-7-0 2-4-0 3-3-0 Over/Under Record 6-6-0 3-3-0 3-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 10-1 5-1 5-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.