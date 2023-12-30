When the 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Xavier be part of the proceedings? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +30000

+30000 Preseason national championship odds: +6000

+6000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +30000

How Xavier ranks

Record Big East Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-6 1-1 NR NR 118

Xavier's best wins

Xavier clinched its signature win of the season on December 9, when it grabbed an 84-79 victory over the Cincinnati Bearcats, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 50), according to the RPI. Quincy Olivari, in that signature win, tallied a team-high 27 points with two rebounds and one assist. Dayvion McKnight also played a part with 20 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

Next best wins

66-49 over Saint Mary's (CA) (No. 56/RPI) on November 19

74-54 at home over Seton Hall (No. 98/RPI) on December 23

75-59 at home over Winthrop (No. 148/RPI) on December 16

100-75 at home over Bryant (No. 160/RPI) on November 24

79-56 at home over Jacksonville (No. 176/RPI) on November 10

Xavier's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-4 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-1 | Quadrant 4: 2-1

Xavier has tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation based on the RPI (four).

Against Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Musketeers are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 14th-most wins.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), Xavier is 3-1 (.750%) -- tied for the 29th-most victories.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Xavier has the 14th-most difficult schedule in the nation the rest of the season.

As far as the Musketeers' upcoming schedule, they have two games left versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 15 contests against teams over .500.

In terms of Xavier's upcoming schedule, it has 17 games left, with seven coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Xavier's next game

Matchup: Villanova Wildcats vs. Xavier Musketeers

Villanova Wildcats vs. Xavier Musketeers Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 8:30 PM ET Location: The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

