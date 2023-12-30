Saturday's Big East slate includes the Villanova Wildcats (6-5) versus the Xavier Musketeers (1-8), at 2:00 PM ET.

Xavier vs. Villanova Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Xavier Players to Watch

Nila Blackford: 11.0 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK

11.0 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK Mackayla Scarlett: 13.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Tae'Lor Purvis: 5.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

5.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Kaysia Woods: 9.7 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.7 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Daniela Lopez: 4.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Villanova Players to Watch

Lucy Olsen: 23.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

23.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Christina Dalce: 10.3 PTS, 11.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.0 BLK

10.3 PTS, 11.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.0 BLK Bella Runyan: 6.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

6.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Maddie Burke: 6.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

6.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Maddie Webber: 8.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

