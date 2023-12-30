When the women's 2024 NCAA tournament rolls around, will Youngstown State be involved? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.

How Youngstown State ranks

Record Horizon Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-9 2-3 NR NR 314

Youngstown State's best wins

When Youngstown State defeated the Akron Zips, who are ranked No. 261 in the RPI, on December 6 by a score of 53-52, it was its best win of the year thus far. That signature win over Akron featured a team-leading 13 points from Emily Saunders. Dena Jarrells, with 12 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

70-63 at home over Oakland (No. 306/RPI) on January 3

58-56 at home over IUPUI (No. 317/RPI) on December 31

55-41 at home over Xavier (No. 333/RPI) on November 8

69-32 on the road over Saint Francis (PA) (No. 357/RPI) on December 9

Youngstown State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-5

According to the RPI, the Penguins have five losses to Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 15th-most in the country.

Schedule insights

Youngstown State has drawn the 321st-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

In terms of the Penguins' upcoming schedule, they have three games remaining against teams that have a worse record, and they have eight contests against teams over .500.

YSU has 15 games left on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Youngstown State's next game

Matchup: Cleveland State Vikings vs. Youngstown State Penguins

Cleveland State Vikings vs. Youngstown State Penguins Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6 at 1:00 PM ET Location: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio

