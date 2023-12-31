The Cincinnati Bengals (8-7) will work to prove oddsmakers wrong when they square off against the Kansas City Chiefs (9-6) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 as a 7-point underdog. This contest has a listed total of 44.5 points.

The Chiefs' recent betting insights and trends can be found in this article before they meet the Bengals. The recent betting trends and insights for the Bengals can be found below before they take on the Chiefs.

Bengals vs. Chiefs Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas City Moneyline Cincinnati Moneyline BetMGM Chiefs (-7) 44.5 -350 +260 FanDuel Chiefs (-7) 44.5 -330 +265

Other Week 17 Odds

Cincinnati vs. Kansas City Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri TV Info: CBS

Bengals vs. Chiefs Betting Insights

Cincinnati has six wins in 15 contests against the spread this season.

The Bengals are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 7-point underdog or greater this year.

Cincinnati has played 15 games this year, and nine of them have hit the over.

Kansas City has posted a 8-7-0 record against the spread this season.

The Chiefs have an ATS record of 4-3 as 7-point favorites or more.

Kansas City games have gone over the point total on five of 15 occasions (33.3%).

Bengals Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Joe Mixon - - 44.5 (-111) - - - Jake Browning 234.5 (-118) 1.5 (+120) 6.5 (-120) - - - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

