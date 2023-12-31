The Kansas City Chiefs (9-6) and the Cincinnati Bengals (8-7) square off at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

Chiefs and Bengals recent betting insights and trends can be seen in this article before you bet on Sunday's matchup.

Bengals vs. Chiefs Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Chiefs 6.5 44 -300 +240

Bengals vs. Chiefs Betting Records & Stats

Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals have played nine games this season that finished with a combined score over 44 points.

The average total for Cincinnati's games this season is 43.9 points, 0.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Bengals are 6-7-2 against the spread this year.

This season, the Bengals have won two out of the four games in which they've been the underdog.

Cincinnati has played as an underdog of +240 or more once this season and won that game.

Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City's games this year have an average total of 46.6, 2.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Chiefs are 8-7-0 against the spread this season.

The Chiefs have won 60% of their games as moneyline favorites (9-6).

Kansas City has a record of 5-2 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -300 or shorter (71.4%).

Chiefs vs. Bengals Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Chiefs 22.2 11 17.7 2 46.6 6 15 Bengals 21.2 20 23 20 43.9 9 15

Bengals vs. Chiefs Betting Insights & Trends

Bengals

Over its last three contests, Cincinnati has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall.

The Bengals' past three games have all gone over the total.

The Chiefs have put up a total of 68 more points than their opponents this year (4.5 per game), while the Bengals have been outscored by 27 points (1.8 per game).

Chiefs

Kansas City has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, over its last three contests.

In its past three contests, Kansas City has hit the over once.

The Chiefs have totaled 68 more points than their opponents this season (4.5 per game), while the Bengals have been outscored by 27 total points (1.8 per game).

Bengals Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.9 44.4 43.3 Implied Team Total AVG 23.7 23.6 23.7 ATS Record 6-7-2 3-3-2 3-4-0 Over/Under Record 9-6-0 4-4-0 5-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-4 5-2 1-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 0-1 2-1

Chiefs Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.6 47.9 45.1 Implied Team Total AVG 26.5 26.9 26.0 ATS Record 8-7-0 4-4-0 4-3-0 Over/Under Record 5-10-0 1-7-0 4-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 9-6 4-4 5-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

