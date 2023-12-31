Who’s the Best Team in the Big East? See our Weekly Big East Power Rankings
See how every Big East team stacks up against the rest of the conference by taking a look at our college basketball power rankings below.
Big East Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Marquette
- Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 26-5
- Odds to Win Big East: +200
- Overall Rank: 12th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 8th
- Last Game: W 72-67 vs Creighton
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Seton Hall
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)
2. Creighton
- Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 25-6
- Odds to Win Big East: +700
- Overall Rank: 20th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 22nd
- Last Game: L 72-67 vs Marquette
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Georgetown
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)
3. UConn
- Current Record: 11-2 | Projected Record: 26-5
- Odds to Win Big East: +200
- Overall Rank: 22nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 131st
- Last Game: W 69-65 vs St. John's
Next Game
- Opponent: DePaul
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)
4. Villanova
- Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 20-11
- Odds to Win Big East: +275
- Overall Rank: 38th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 36th
- Last Game: W 84-48 vs DePaul
Next Game
- Opponent: Xavier
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)
5. Xavier
- Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 16-15
- Odds to Win Big East: +5000
- Overall Rank: 52nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 14th
- Last Game: W 74-54 vs Seton Hall
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Villanova
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)
6. St. John's (NY)
- Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 18-13
- Odds to Win Big East: +2500
- Overall Rank: 54th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 39th
- Last Game: W 84-79 vs Hofstra
Next Game
- Opponent: Butler
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)
7. Butler
- Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 18-12
- Odds to Win Big East: +6000
- Overall Rank: 56th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 61st
- Last Game: L 85-75 vs Providence
Next Game
- Opponent: @ St. John's
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)
8. Providence
- Current Record: 11-2 | Projected Record: 20-11
- Odds to Win Big East: +1000
- Overall Rank: 57th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 114th
- Last Game: W 85-75 vs Butler
Next Game
- Opponent: Seton Hall
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)
9. Seton Hall
- Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 12-19
- Odds to Win Big East: +8000
- Overall Rank: 92nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 81st
- Last Game: L 74-54 vs Xavier
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Providence
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)
10. Georgetown
- Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 8-23
- Odds to Win Big East: +20000
- Overall Rank: 179th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 235th
- Last Game: L 81-51 vs Marquette
Next Game
- Opponent: Creighton
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)
11. DePaul
- Current Record: 3-9 | Projected Record: 4-27
- Odds to Win Big East: +30000
- Overall Rank: 212th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 35th
- Last Game: W 70-58 vs Chicago State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UConn
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)
