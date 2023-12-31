The Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs are scheduled to meet in a Week 17 matchup at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Will Chase Brown find his way into the end zone in this game? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent statistics and trends.

Will Chase Brown score a touchdown against the Chiefs?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)

Brown has 131 yards on 30 carries (13.1 ypg).

Brown has added 11 catches for 123 yards (12.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Brown has not reached the end zone on the ground once in eight games.

He, in eight games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Chase Brown Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 2 Ravens 1 2 0 0 0 0 Week 4 @Titans 0 0 0 1 -3 0 Week 5 @Cardinals 0 0 0 1 2 0 Week 6 Seahawks 1 4 0 1 8 0 Week 13 @Jaguars 9 61 0 0 0 0 Week 14 Colts 8 25 0 3 80 1 Week 15 Vikings 7 23 0 3 28 0 Week 16 @Steelers 4 16 0 2 8 0

