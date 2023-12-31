The Cleveland State Vikings (9-5, 2-1 Horizon League) will attempt to extend a three-game winning run when visiting the IUPUI Jaguars (5-9, 1-2 Horizon League) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Cleveland State vs. IUPUI Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana

TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Cleveland State Stats Insights

This season, the Vikings have a 43.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.9% lower than the 49.6% of shots the Jaguars' opponents have knocked down.

Cleveland State is 2-0 when it shoots better than 49.6% from the field.

The Vikings are the 165th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Jaguars sit at 355th.

The Vikings put up only 0.1 more points per game (76.1) than the Jaguars allow (76).

Cleveland State is 4-2 when scoring more than 76 points.

Cleveland State Home & Away Comparison

Cleveland State is putting up 80.9 points per game at home. In road games, it is averaging 69.7 points per contest.

The Vikings give up 63.9 points per game in home games this season, compared to 77.3 in away games.

In terms of total threes made, Cleveland State has played worse at home this season, averaging 7.3 treys per game, compared to 7.5 away from home. Meanwhile, it has posted a 38.4% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 37.5% clip in road games.

