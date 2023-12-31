Sunday's Horizon League slate includes the IUPUI Jaguars (3-9, 0-2 Horizon League) against the Cleveland State Vikings (7-5, 1-1 Horizon League) at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Cleveland State vs. IUPUI Game Information

Cleveland State Players to Watch

  • Tristan Enaruna: 17.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Drew Lowder: 13.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Tujautae Williams: 12.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Tevin Smith: 7.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Dylan Arnett: 5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK

IUPUI Players to Watch

  • Jlynn Counter: 16 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Bryce Monroe: 11 PTS, 1.3 REB, 2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
  • DJ Jackson: 8.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Kidtrell Blocker: 7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Qwanzi Samuels: 4.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Cleveland State vs. IUPUI Stat Comparison

IUPUI Rank IUPUI AVG Cleveland State AVG Cleveland State Rank
338th 65.3 Points Scored 75 180th
326th 78.5 Points Allowed 69.3 136th
356th 29.9 Rebounds 36.5 188th
260th 8.2 Off. Rebounds 12.5 17th
363rd 3.3 3pt Made 6.8 235th
346th 10 Assists 11.3 310th
294th 13.3 Turnovers 11.4 146th

