The Cleveland State Vikings (9-5, 2-1 Horizon League) are heavily favored (-11.5) to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the IUPUI Jaguars (5-9, 1-2 Horizon League) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 143.5 points.

Cleveland State vs. IUPUI Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023
Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Venue: Indiana Farmers Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cleveland State -11.5 143.5

Cleveland State Betting Records & Stats

Cleveland State and its opponents have gone over 143.5 combined points in seven of 13 games this season.

The average point total in Cleveland State's games this year is 145.7, 2.2 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Vikings' ATS record is 9-4-0 this season.

IUPUI (2-8-0 ATS) has covered the spread 69.2% of the time, 49.2% less often than Cleveland State (9-4-0) this year.

Cleveland State vs. IUPUI Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cleveland State 7 53.8% 76.1 143.3 69.6 145.6 143.4 IUPUI 3 30% 67.2 143.3 76 145.6 141.7

Additional Cleveland State Insights & Trends

The Vikings put up 76.1 points per game, just 0.1 more points than the 76 the Jaguars allow.

When Cleveland State puts up more than 76 points, it is 5-0 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

Cleveland State vs. IUPUI Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cleveland State 9-4-0 1-1 6-7-0 IUPUI 2-8-0 0-4 5-5-0

Cleveland State vs. IUPUI Home/Away Splits

Cleveland State IUPUI 8-0 Home Record 4-2 1-5 Away Record 1-4 5-2-0 Home ATS Record 1-2-0 4-2-0 Away ATS Record 1-4-0 80.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.2 69.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64 2-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-2-0 4-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-1-0

