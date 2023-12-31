Should you bet on Drew Sample getting into the end zone in the Cincinnati Bengals' upcoming Week 17 matchup versus the Kansas City Chiefs, which kicks off at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Sample will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Drew Sample score a touchdown against the Chiefs?

Odds to score a TD this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a TD)

Sample has 135 yards on 17 catches and two TDs. He has been targeted 21 times, and puts up 11.3 yards receiving per game.

In two of 12 games this season, Sample has a touchdown catch, but he has had zero multiple-TD efforts.

Drew Sample Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 Rams 1 1 7 0 Week 4 @Titans 1 1 -1 0 Week 6 Seahawks 1 1 4 0 Week 8 @49ers 1 0 0 0 Week 9 Bills 4 3 30 1 Week 10 Texans 3 2 12 0 Week 11 @Ravens 2 2 19 0 Week 12 Steelers 1 1 11 1 Week 13 @Jaguars 1 1 11 0 Week 14 Colts 2 2 4 0 Week 15 Vikings 1 0 0 0 Week 16 @Steelers 3 3 38 0

Rep Drew Sample with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.