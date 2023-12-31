Mitchell Wilcox was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 17. All of Wilcox's stats can be found below.

Wilcox's season stats include 56 yards on nine receptions (6.2 per catch) and zero touchdowns. He has been targeted 11 times.

Mitchell Wilcox Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Foot

There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Bengals this week: Ja'Marr Chase (DNP/shoulder): 93 Rec; 1156 Rec Yds; 7 Rec TDs



Week 17 Injury Reports

Bengals vs. Chiefs Game Info

Game Day: December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Wilcox 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 11 9 56 48 0 6.2

Wilcox Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 Rams 3 2 10 0 Week 4 @Titans 1 1 7 0 Week 10 Texans 1 0 0 0 Week 12 Steelers 1 1 1 0 Week 13 @Jaguars 1 1 12 0 Week 14 Colts 1 1 0 0 Week 15 Vikings 2 2 20 0 Week 16 @Steelers 1 1 6 0

