Will Tanner Hudson pay out his Week 17 anytime TD player prop when the Cincinnati Bengals clash with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and analyze the relevant stats.

Will Tanner Hudson score a touchdown against the Chiefs?

Odds to score a TD this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a TD)

Hudson has 303 yards receiving on 34 catches (41 targets) with one TD this season, averaging 30.3 yards per game.

Hudson has had a touchdown catch in one of 10 games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Tanner Hudson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 Rams 4 2 30 0 Week 4 @Titans 2 2 18 0 Week 9 Bills 5 4 45 0 Week 10 Texans 7 6 33 0 Week 11 @Ravens 4 4 49 0 Week 12 Steelers 5 4 18 0 Week 13 @Jaguars 4 4 35 0 Week 14 Colts 3 2 21 1 Week 15 Vikings 5 5 49 0 Week 16 @Steelers 2 1 5 0

