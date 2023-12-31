Tyler Boyd has a tough matchup when his Cincinnati Bengals play the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Chiefs concede 173.8 passing yards per game, second-best in the league.

Boyd has 64 receptions (94 targets) for 634 yards and two scores, averaging 42.3 yards per game so far this year.

Boyd vs. the Chiefs

Boyd vs the Chiefs (since 2021): 4 GP / 38.8 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 38.8 REC YPG / REC TD Kansas City has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to two opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Chiefs have allowed 17 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

One opposing player has hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Kansas City on the season.

The Chiefs give up 173.8 passing yards per game, the NFL's second-ranked pass defense this season.

The Chiefs' defense ranks seventh in the league by giving up 1.2 passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (18 total passing TDs).

Tyler Boyd Receiving Props vs. the Chiefs

Receiving Yards: 35.5 (-111)

Boyd Receiving Insights

Boyd, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in eight of 15 games this year.

Boyd has 17.0% of his team's target share (94 targets on 554 passing attempts).

He is averaging 6.7 yards per target (93rd in league play), picking up 634 yards on 94 passes thrown his way.

In two of 15 games this season, Boyd has a touchdown catch, but he has registered zero multiple-TD efforts.

He has two total touchdowns this season (6.1% of his team's 33 offensive TDs).

Boyd (seven red zone targets) has been targeted 10.1% of the time in the red zone (69 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Boyd's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Steelers 12/23/2023 Week 16 7 TAR / 5 REC / 59 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 12/16/2023 Week 15 5 TAR / 2 REC / 53 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 12/10/2023 Week 14 3 TAR / 2 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 12/4/2023 Week 13 7 TAR / 5 REC / 37 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 11/26/2023 Week 12 5 TAR / 3 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

