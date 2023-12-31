Entering this week's action, the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) have 11 players currently listed on the injury report as they square off against the Green Bay Packers (7-8) on Sunday, December 31 at U.S. Bank Stadium, with kick-off at 8:20 PM .

In their most recent game, the Vikings lost 30-24 to the Detroit Lions.

The Packers' most recent outing ended in a 33-30 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Minnesota Vikings Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Alexander Mattison RB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Brian O'Neill OT Ankle Full Participation In Practice Troy Dye LB Wrist Questionable Harrison Phillips DL Back Limited Participation In Practice Byron Murphy CB Knee Out Jalen Nailor WR Concussion Out Theo Jackson S Toe Out Jaquelin Roy DL Ankle Out Ivan Pace Jr. LB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Jordan Addison WR Ankle Questionable Mekhi Blackmon CB Shoulder Questionable

Green Bay Packers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status A.J. Dillon RB Thumb Limited Participation In Practice Christian Watson WR Hamstring Doubtful De'Vondre Campbell LB Neck Doubtful Darnell Savage Jr. S Shoulder Questionable Tedarrell Slaton DL Knee Questionable Eric Stokes CB Hamstring Out Robert Rochell CB Neck Questionable Jayden Reed WR Toe Limited Participation In Practice Luke Tenuta OT Ankle Doubtful Dontayvion Wicks WR Chest Questionable Luke Musgrave TE Kidney Doubtful Emanuel Wilson RB Shoulder Doubtful

Vikings vs. Packers Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Info: NBC

NBC

Vikings Season Insights

Offensively, the Vikings rank 10th in the NFL with 350.2 yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 13th in total defense (320.9 yards allowed per contest).

The Vikings rank 21st in scoring offense (20.9 points per game) and 10th in scoring defense (19.9 points allowed per game) this season.

On offense, the Vikings have been a top-five unit in terms of passing yards, ranking third-best in the NFL by putting up 257.1 per game. They rank 17th on defense (225.5 passing yards allowed per game).

From an offensive standpoint, Minnesota ranks 27th in the NFL with 93.1 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, the defensive unit ranks ninth in rushing yards allowed per contest (95.4).

With 21 forced turnovers (18th in NFL) against 30 turnovers committed (30th in NFL), the Vikings' -9 turnover margin is the third-worst in the NFL.

Packers Season Insights

In terms of total offense, the Packers rank 17th in the NFL (331.4 total yards per game) and 23rd on defense (352.9 total yards allowed per contest).

In terms of points scored the Packers rank 11th in the NFL (22.2 points per game), and they are 17th defensively (22.1 points allowed per contest).

In terms of passing, the Packers rank 18th in the NFL (224.5 passing yards per game) and 13th on defense (216.9 passing yards allowed per contest).

Green Bay's defense has been a bottom-five unit in run defense this season, surrendering 135.9 rushing yards per game, which ranks third-worst in the NFL. On the offensive side of the ball, it ranks 18th with 106.9 rushing yards per contest.

After forcing 16 turnovers (24th in NFL) and turning the ball over 16 times (seventh in NFL) this season, the Packers own the 15th-ranked turnover margin of 0.

Vikings vs. Packers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Vikings (-1)

Vikings (-1) Moneyline: Vikings (-115), Packers (-105)

Vikings (-115), Packers (-105) Total: 43.5 points

