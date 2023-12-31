How to Watch Wright State vs. Milwaukee on TV or Live Stream - December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 9:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Wright State Raiders (6-7, 1-1 Horizon League) will attempt to stop a four-game road losing skid when visiting the Milwaukee Panthers (6-7, 1-1 Horizon League) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, airing at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Wright State vs. Milwaukee Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Horizon League Games
- Robert Morris vs Green Bay (1:00 PM ET | December 31)
- Detroit Mercy vs Purdue Fort Wayne (2:00 PM ET | December 31)
- Cleveland State vs IUPUI (2:00 PM ET | December 31)
Wright State Stats Insights
- The Raiders make 52.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.7 percentage points higher than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (45.5%).
- Wright State has a 6-6 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.5% from the field.
- The Panthers are the 160th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Raiders sit at 251st.
- The 83.5 points per game the Raiders put up are 5.8 more points than the Panthers give up (77.7).
- When Wright State totals more than 77.7 points, it is 5-2.
Wright State Home & Away Comparison
- Wright State is scoring 89.7 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 12.9 more points than it is averaging when playing on the road (76.8).
- The Raiders allow 73.5 points per game at home this season, compared to 91 when playing on the road.
- In home games, Wright State is sinking 1.7 fewer threes per game (5.3) than away from home (7). It also owns a worse three-point percentage at home (32%) compared to in road games (40%).
Wright State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|Miami (OH)
|W 92-82
|Wright State University Nutter Center
|12/22/2023
|Muskingum
|W 101-54
|Wright State University Nutter Center
|12/29/2023
|@ Green Bay
|L 88-77
|Resch Center
|12/31/2023
|@ Milwaukee
|-
|UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
|1/4/2024
|Cleveland State
|-
|Wright State University Nutter Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Purdue Fort Wayne
|-
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
