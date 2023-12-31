The Wright State Raiders (6-7, 1-1 Horizon League) will attempt to stop a four-game road losing skid when visiting the Milwaukee Panthers (6-7, 1-1 Horizon League) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, airing at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Wright State vs. Milwaukee Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

TV: ESPN+

Wright State Stats Insights

The Raiders make 52.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.7 percentage points higher than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (45.5%).

Wright State has a 6-6 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.5% from the field.

The Panthers are the 160th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Raiders sit at 251st.

The 83.5 points per game the Raiders put up are 5.8 more points than the Panthers give up (77.7).

When Wright State totals more than 77.7 points, it is 5-2.

Wright State Home & Away Comparison

Wright State is scoring 89.7 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 12.9 more points than it is averaging when playing on the road (76.8).

The Raiders allow 73.5 points per game at home this season, compared to 91 when playing on the road.

In home games, Wright State is sinking 1.7 fewer threes per game (5.3) than away from home (7). It also owns a worse three-point percentage at home (32%) compared to in road games (40%).

Wright State Upcoming Schedule