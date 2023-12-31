The Milwaukee Panthers (4-7, 0-1 Horizon League) face the Wright State Raiders (4-6, 1-0 Horizon League) in a matchup of Horizon League squads at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday. The game will be available on ESPN+.

Wright State vs. Milwaukee Game Information

Wright State Players to Watch

Trey Calvin: 22.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

22.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Tanner Holden: 14.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Brandon Noel: 11.9 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK

11.9 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK AJ Braun: 10.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.0 BLK

10.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.0 BLK Alex Huibregste: 7.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

Milwaukee Players to Watch

Kentrell Pullian: 7.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK BJ Freeman: 19.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

19.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Markeith Browning II: 8.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Faizon Fields: 6.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK

6.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK Elijah Jamison: 8.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

Wright State vs. Milwaukee Stat Comparison

Milwaukee Rank Milwaukee AVG Wright State AVG Wright State Rank 207th 73.9 Points Scored 81.6 52nd 311th 77.5 Points Allowed 80.0 340th 198th 36.2 Rebounds 35.4 238th 25th 11.9 Off. Rebounds 9.1 189th 98th 8.4 3pt Made 6.0 305th 239th 12.7 Assists 13.1 211th 89th 10.8 Turnovers 12.3 214th

