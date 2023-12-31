The Youngstown State Penguins (10-3, 2-0 Horizon League) look to continue a seven-game home winning stretch when hosting the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-8, 1-2 Horizon League) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET.

Youngstown State vs. Oakland Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio

Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

Youngstown State Stats Insights

The Penguins are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 45.4% the Golden Grizzlies allow to opponents.

In games Youngstown State shoots higher than 45.4% from the field, it is 6-0 overall.

The Penguins are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Grizzlies sit at 290th.

The 81.5 points per game the Penguins score are 7.9 more points than the Golden Grizzlies give up (73.6).

Youngstown State has an 8-0 record when putting up more than 73.6 points.

Youngstown State Home & Away Comparison

Youngstown State is putting up 92.3 points per game when playing at home. In road games, it is averaging 69 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Penguins are allowing 9.4 fewer points per game (63.6) than away from home (73).

In terms of three-pointers, Youngstown State has played better at home this year, sinking 9.3 three-pointers per game with a 33.9% three-point percentage, compared to 8.2 threes per game and a 31.6% three-point percentage on the road.

Youngstown State Upcoming Schedule