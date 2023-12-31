Youngstown State vs. IUPUI December 31 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The IUPUI Jaguars (2-8) play a fellow Horizon squad, the Youngstown State Penguins (4-7), on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Beeghly Center. The game will begin at 12:00 PM ET.
Youngstown State vs. IUPUI Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
Youngstown State Players to Watch
- Emily Saunders: 11.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Shay-Lee Kirby: 9.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Dena Jarrells: 9.2 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Malia Magestro: 6.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Paige Shy: 6.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
IUPUI Players to Watch
- Katie Davidson: 18.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Abby Wolterman: 9.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Faith Stinson: 8.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jaela Johnson: 8.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tahlia Walton: 12.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
