A pair of struggling teams square off when the Youngstown State Penguins (4-9) host the IUPUI Jaguars (2-10) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET. The Penguins will look to stop a three-game losing run versus the Jaguars, who have lost three in a row.

Youngstown State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
Youngstown State vs. IUPUI Scoring Comparison

  • The Jaguars put up an average of 62.9 points per game, just 3.8 more points than the 59.1 the Penguins give up to opponents.
  • IUPUI is 2-4 when it scores more than 59.1 points.
  • Youngstown State has a 4-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 62.9 points.
  • The Penguins score 20.8 fewer points per game (58) than the Jaguars allow (78.8).
  • The Penguins shoot 39.9% from the field, 3.3% lower than the Jaguars concede defensively.

Youngstown State Leaders

  • Emily Saunders: 11.5 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 65.4 FG%
  • Dena Jarrells: 10 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (24-for-72)
  • Malia Magestro: 7.5 PTS, 29.8 FG%, 24.6 3PT% (14-for-57)
  • Shay-Lee Kirby: 8.4 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 32.8 3PT% (20-for-61)
  • Paige Shy: 7.4 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 28 3PT% (14-for-50)

Youngstown State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 @ Saint Bonaventure L 55-47 Reilly Center
12/21/2023 Canisius L 65-59 Beeghly Center
12/29/2023 Wright State L 82-68 Beeghly Center
12/31/2023 IUPUI - Beeghly Center
1/3/2024 Oakland - Beeghly Center
1/6/2024 @ Cleveland State - Wolstein Center

