A pair of struggling teams square off when the Youngstown State Penguins (4-9) host the IUPUI Jaguars (2-10) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET. The Penguins will look to stop a three-game losing run versus the Jaguars, who have lost three in a row.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Youngstown State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio

Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Youngstown State vs. IUPUI Scoring Comparison

The Jaguars put up an average of 62.9 points per game, just 3.8 more points than the 59.1 the Penguins give up to opponents.

IUPUI is 2-4 when it scores more than 59.1 points.

Youngstown State has a 4-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 62.9 points.

The Penguins score 20.8 fewer points per game (58) than the Jaguars allow (78.8).

The Penguins shoot 39.9% from the field, 3.3% lower than the Jaguars concede defensively.

Youngstown State Leaders

Emily Saunders: 11.5 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 65.4 FG%

11.5 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 65.4 FG% Dena Jarrells: 10 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (24-for-72)

10 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (24-for-72) Malia Magestro: 7.5 PTS, 29.8 FG%, 24.6 3PT% (14-for-57)

7.5 PTS, 29.8 FG%, 24.6 3PT% (14-for-57) Shay-Lee Kirby: 8.4 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 32.8 3PT% (20-for-61)

8.4 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 32.8 3PT% (20-for-61) Paige Shy: 7.4 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 28 3PT% (14-for-50)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Youngstown State Schedule