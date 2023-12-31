The Youngstown State Penguins (8-3, 2-0 Horizon League) face the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-5, 1-1 Horizon League) in a clash of Horizon League squads at 2:30 PM ET on Sunday. The game airs on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Youngstown State vs. Oakland Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Youngstown State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Youngstown State Players to Watch

Brett Thompson: 10.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Brandon Rush: 12.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK John Lovelace Jr.: 10.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Ziggy Reid: 12.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Damiree Burns: 10.3 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Oakland Players to Watch

Trey Townsend: 15.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Jack Gohlke: 12.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Isaiah Jones: 6.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Chris Conway: 10.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK D.Q. Cole: 6.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Youngstown State vs. Oakland Stat Comparison

Youngstown State Rank Youngstown State AVG Oakland AVG Oakland Rank 95th 78.9 Points Scored 72.8 236th 164th 70.3 Points Allowed 71.5 197th 31st 41.5 Rebounds 33.6 297th 83rd 10.5 Off. Rebounds 8.5 233rd 92nd 8.5 3pt Made 7.5 177th 110th 14.7 Assists 11.5 303rd 131st 11.2 Turnovers 11.0 105th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.