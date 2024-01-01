On Monday, January 1, 2024, the Toronto Raptors (11-15) hit the court against the Cleveland Cavaliers (15-12) at 7:30 PM ET on SportsNet and BSOH.

Cavaliers vs. Raptors Game Information

Game Day: Monday, January 1

Monday, January 1 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: SportsNet, BSOH

Cavaliers Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Donovan Mitchell gives the Cavaliers 27.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists. He also averages 1.8 steals (second in NBA) and 0.5 blocked shots.

Max Strus is averaging 13.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest. He's making 41.1% of his shots from the field and 35.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 treys per contest.

Jarrett Allen is putting up 12.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He is sinking 67.2% of his shots from the floor (third in league).

Caris LeVert is putting up 15.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. He is making 41.8% of his shots from the floor and 30.8% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per game.

Georges Niang gets the Cavaliers 7.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while averaging 0.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Raptors Players to Watch

Scottie Barnes posts 20.3 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.6 steals (sixth in league) and 1.3 blocks.

Pascal Siakam posts 21.2 points, 5.1 assists and 6.8 boards per contest.

Dennis Schroder posts 15 points, 6.8 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game.

Jakob Poeltl averages 10.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 1.1 blocks.

OG Anunoby averages 15 points, 4.1 boards and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 47% from the floor and 37.6% from downtown with 2.4 made treys per contest.

Cavaliers vs. Raptors Stat Comparison

Raptors Cavaliers 112.5 Points Avg. 112 114.2 Points Allowed Avg. 111.9 47.2% Field Goal % 47.5% 33.9% Three Point % 35%

