Monday's game that pits the Cleveland State Vikings (11-3) against the Milwaukee Panthers (7-7) at Klotsche Center has a projected final score of 72-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Cleveland State. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on January 1.

The Vikings are coming off of an 85-72 loss to Green Bay in their last game on Saturday.

Cleveland State vs. Milwaukee Game Info

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Klotsche Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Cleveland State vs. Milwaukee Score Prediction

Prediction: Cleveland State 72, Milwaukee 64

Other Horizon Predictions

Cleveland State Schedule Analysis

The Vikings' best win this season came against the Southern Miss Eagles, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 132) in our computer rankings. The Vikings secured the 70-63 win at a neutral site on December 20.

The Panthers have tied for the 14th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country based on the RPI (four).

Cleveland State has eight wins over Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the third-most in the country.

Cleveland State 2023-24 Best Wins

70-63 over Southern Miss (No. 132) on December 20

69-59 over Drexel (No. 180) on December 21

62-57 at home over Austin Peay (No. 191) on November 22

74-66 on the road over Loyola Chicago (No. 217) on November 12

71-62 at home over Akron (No. 221) on December 10

Cleveland State Leaders

Colbi Maples: 17.1 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43.6 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33)

17.1 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43.6 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33) Carmen Villalobos: 7.1 PTS, 1.8 STL, 52.2 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (13-for-27)

7.1 PTS, 1.8 STL, 52.2 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (13-for-27) Mickayla Perdue: 14.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.2 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (27-for-75)

14.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.2 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (27-for-75) Jordana Reisma: 7.5 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 51.1 FG%

7.5 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 51.1 FG% Sara Guerreiro: 5.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.1 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (6-for-15)

Cleveland State Performance Insights

The Vikings have a +170 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12.2 points per game. They're putting up 77.4 points per game, 50th in college basketball, and are allowing 65.2 per contest to rank 211th in college basketball.

In 2023-24, Cleveland State has averaged 72.0 points per game in Horizon action, and 77.4 overall.

The Vikings average 80.7 points per game at home, and 76.0 away.

Cleveland State is giving up fewer points at home (55.3 per game) than away (75.0).

