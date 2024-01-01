The Northern Kentucky Norse (2-9) will be attempting to snap a three-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Detroit Mercy Titans (9-4) on Monday, January 1, 2024 at Calihan Hall. It airs at 1:00 PM ET.

Northern Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan

Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan TV: ESPN+

Northern Kentucky vs. Detroit Mercy Scoring Comparison

The Norse's 63.9 points per game are just one more point than the 62.9 the Titans allow.

Northern Kentucky has put together a 2-3 record in games it scores more than 62.9 points.

Detroit Mercy's record is 7-0 when it gives up fewer than 63.9 points.

The Titans put up 65.1 points per game, 12.4 fewer points than the 77.5 the Norse allow.

This season the Titans are shooting 42.7% from the field, the same percentage as the Norse concede.

The Norse's 41.7 shooting percentage from the field is 3.4 higher than the Titans have conceded.

Northern Kentucky Leaders

Carter McCray: 12.4 PTS, 9.2 REB, 50 FG%

12.4 PTS, 9.2 REB, 50 FG% Khamari Mitchell-Steen: 13.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 38.8 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19)

13.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 38.8 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19) Macey Blevins: 10.6 PTS, 40.4 FG%, 18.9 3PT% (7-for-37)

10.6 PTS, 40.4 FG%, 18.9 3PT% (7-for-37) Noelle Hubert: 5.1 PTS, 35.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (16-for-48)

5.1 PTS, 35.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (16-for-48) Allison Basye: 5.9 PTS, 42.4 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)

Northern Kentucky Schedule