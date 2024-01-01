The Milwaukee Bucks (24-8) hope to continue a six-game home winning streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (17-14) on January 1, 2024.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bucks and Pacers

Pacers vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Bally Sports

Pacers vs Bucks Additional Info

Pacers Stats Insights

The Pacers' 50.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is four percentage points higher than the Bucks have given up to their opponents (46.9%).

This season, Indiana has a 16-8 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.

The Pacers are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 23rd.

The Pacers average 7.7 more points per game (126.6) than the Bucks allow (118.9).

Indiana is 17-7 when it scores more than 118.9 points.

Pacers Home & Away Comparison

At home the Pacers are better offensively, scoring 127.6 points per game, compared to 125.5 away. They're also better defensively, conceding 120.8 points per game at home, and 129.1 on the road.

This year the Pacers are collecting fewer assists at home (30.7 per game) than on the road (30.9).

Pacers Injuries