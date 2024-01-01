Player prop bet options for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Tyrese Haliburton and others are available when the Milwaukee Bucks host the Indiana Pacers at Fiserv Forum on Monday (beginning at 8:00 PM ET).

Pacers vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSWI and BSIN

BSWI and BSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Pacers vs Bucks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -118) 4.5 (Over: +120) 13.5 (Over: -120) 3.5 (Over: -139)

Haliburton's 24.5 points per game are 1.0 less than Monday's over/under.

He averages 0.6 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 4.5).

Haliburton's assist average -- 12.7 -- is 0.8 lower than Monday's prop bet (13.5).

Haliburton's 3.6 three-pointers made per game is 0.1 more than his over/under on Monday.

Myles Turner Props

PTS REB 3PM 20.5 (Over: -102) 7.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: +150)

Myles Turner has recorded 17.4 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 3.1 points less than Monday's points prop total.

He has averaged 7.4 rebounds per game, 0.1 fewer than his prop bet in Monday's game (7.5).

Turner has averaged 1.5 made three-pointers per game, 1.0 less than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 36.5 (Over: -111) 12.5 (Over: +106) 5.5 (Over: -135)

The 36.5-point total set for Antetokounmpo on Monday is 5.8 more points than his per-game scoring average.

He has averaged 1.4 less rebounds per game (11.1) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (12.5).

Antetokounmpo has averaged 5.7 assists per game, 0.2 more than Monday's assist over/under (5.5).

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB 3PM 20.5 (Over: -102) 7.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: +150)

The 25.5-point total set for Damian Lillard on Monday is 0.4 less than his season scoring average.

His rebounding average -- 4.3 per game -- is 0.2 less than his prop bet in Monday's game (4.5).

Lillard has collected 6.8 assists per game, 0.7 fewer than Monday's prop bet (7.5).

He makes 3.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his prop bet total on Monday (3.5).

