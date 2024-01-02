Will Adam Fantilli Score a Goal Against the Bruins on January 2?
The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming contest versus the Boston Bruins is slated for Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Adam Fantilli find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Adam Fantilli score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)
Fantilli stats and insights
- Fantilli has scored in 10 of 38 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- In two games against the Bruins this season, he has attempted six shots, but has not scored a goal.
- On the power play, Fantilli has accumulated one goal and one assist.
- He takes 2.4 shots per game, and converts 12.0% of them.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have conceded 91 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.5 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Fantilli recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|17:10
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/29/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|15:30
|Home
|W 6-5 OT
|12/27/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|15:11
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/23/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|17:39
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|20:10
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/19/2023
|Sabres
|2
|1
|1
|14:30
|Away
|W 9-4
|12/16/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|15:49
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/14/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|19:29
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/10/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|13:54
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/8/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|11:56
|Home
|W 5-2
Blue Jackets vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
