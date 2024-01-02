How to Watch Akron vs. Northern Illinois on TV or Live Stream - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Akron Zips (8-4, 0-0 MAC) are traveling to face the Northern Illinois Huskies (6-6, 0-0 MAC) for a matchup of MAC foes at NIU Convocation Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Akron vs. Northern Illinois Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Akron Stats Insights
- The Zips are shooting 47.0% from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points higher than the 42.9% the Huskies allow to opponents.
- Akron is 7-3 when it shoots higher than 42.9% from the field.
- The Huskies are the 138th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Zips sit at 188th.
- The Zips score 76.8 points per game, just 1.6 fewer points than the 78.4 the Huskies allow.
- Akron is 4-0 when scoring more than 78.4 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Akron Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Akron scored 79.9 points per game at home last year, compared to 69.8 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 10.1 points per contest.
- The Zips allowed 64.1 points per game in home games last season, compared to 69.6 when playing on the road.
- Akron sunk 10.1 treys per game with a 37.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 2.1 more threes and 4.5% points better than it averaged away from home (8.0 threes per game, 32.8% three-point percentage).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Akron Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|Miami-Hamilton
|W 88-45
|James A. Rhodes Arena
|12/21/2023
|Gardner-Webb
|W 94-90
|James A. Rhodes Arena
|12/30/2023
|Saint Bonaventure
|L 62-61
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|1/2/2024
|@ Northern Illinois
|-
|NIU Convocation Center
|1/5/2024
|Bowling Green
|-
|James A. Rhodes Arena
|1/9/2024
|@ Ball State
|-
|John E. Worthen Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.