The Akron Zips (8-4, 0-0 MAC) are traveling to face the Northern Illinois Huskies (6-6, 0-0 MAC) for a matchup of MAC foes at NIU Convocation Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

Akron vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Akron Stats Insights

  • The Zips are shooting 47.0% from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points higher than the 42.9% the Huskies allow to opponents.
  • Akron is 7-3 when it shoots higher than 42.9% from the field.
  • The Huskies are the 138th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Zips sit at 188th.
  • The Zips score 76.8 points per game, just 1.6 fewer points than the 78.4 the Huskies allow.
  • Akron is 4-0 when scoring more than 78.4 points.

Akron Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Akron scored 79.9 points per game at home last year, compared to 69.8 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 10.1 points per contest.
  • The Zips allowed 64.1 points per game in home games last season, compared to 69.6 when playing on the road.
  • Akron sunk 10.1 treys per game with a 37.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 2.1 more threes and 4.5% points better than it averaged away from home (8.0 threes per game, 32.8% three-point percentage).

Akron Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 Miami-Hamilton W 88-45 James A. Rhodes Arena
12/21/2023 Gardner-Webb W 94-90 James A. Rhodes Arena
12/30/2023 Saint Bonaventure L 62-61 Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
1/2/2024 @ Northern Illinois - NIU Convocation Center
1/5/2024 Bowling Green - James A. Rhodes Arena
1/9/2024 @ Ball State - John E. Worthen Arena

