The Akron Zips (8-4, 0-0 MAC) are traveling to face the Northern Illinois Huskies (6-6, 0-0 MAC) for a matchup of MAC foes at NIU Convocation Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Akron vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois

NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Akron Stats Insights

The Zips are shooting 47.0% from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points higher than the 42.9% the Huskies allow to opponents.

Akron is 7-3 when it shoots higher than 42.9% from the field.

The Huskies are the 138th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Zips sit at 188th.

The Zips score 76.8 points per game, just 1.6 fewer points than the 78.4 the Huskies allow.

Akron is 4-0 when scoring more than 78.4 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Akron Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Akron scored 79.9 points per game at home last year, compared to 69.8 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 10.1 points per contest.

The Zips allowed 64.1 points per game in home games last season, compared to 69.6 when playing on the road.

Akron sunk 10.1 treys per game with a 37.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 2.1 more threes and 4.5% points better than it averaged away from home (8.0 threes per game, 32.8% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Akron Upcoming Schedule