Akron vs. Northern Illinois: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 2
The Northern Illinois Huskies (6-6, 0-0 MAC) battle a fellow MAC opponent, the Akron Zips (8-4, 0-0 MAC), on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at NIU Convocation Center. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Akron vs. Northern Illinois matchup in this article.
Akron vs. Northern Illinois Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Akron vs. Northern Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Akron Moneyline
|Northern Illinois Moneyline
Akron vs. Northern Illinois Betting Trends
- Akron has put together a 4-6-1 record against the spread this season.
- A total of five out of the Zips' 11 games this season have gone over the point total.
- Northern Illinois has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.
- So far this season, six out of the Huskies' 10 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.
