Tuesday's MAC schedule includes the Northern Illinois Huskies (6-4, 0-0 MAC) playing the Akron Zips (7-3, 0-0 MAC) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Akron vs. Northern Illinois Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Akron Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Akron Players to Watch

Enrique Freeman: 17.8 PTS, 12.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.4 BLK

17.8 PTS, 12.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.4 BLK Nate Johnson: 9.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Sammy Hunter: 11.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Mikal Dawson: 8.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Greg Tribble: 8.0 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Northern Illinois Players to Watch

David Coit: 17.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Zarigue Nutter: 16.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

16.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Xavier Amos: 12.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK

12.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK Yanic Konan Niederhauser: 8.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.9 BLK

8.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.9 BLK Philmon Gebrewhit: 10.0 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Akron vs. Northern Illinois Stat Comparison

Northern Illinois Rank Northern Illinois AVG Akron AVG Akron Rank 49th 82.2 Points Scored 76.7 141st 300th 76.2 Points Allowed 64.5 42nd 99th 38.5 Rebounds 36.6 186th 142nd 9.6 Off. Rebounds 9.7 136th 203rd 7.2 3pt Made 9.9 26th 285th 12.0 Assists 15.5 75th 202nd 12.1 Turnovers 12.7 251st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.