Tuesday's NHL lineup features a contest between the heavily favored Boston Bruins (22-7-6, -250 on the moneyline to win on the road) and the Columbus Blue Jackets (12-18-8, +200 moneyline odds) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH.

Blue Jackets vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH

ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Blue Jackets vs. Bruins Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Blue Jackets vs. Bruins Betting Trends

In 15 games this season, Boston and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

The Bruins are 17-12 this season when favored on the moneyline.

The Blue Jackets have been the underdog 34 times this season, and upset their opponent in 11, or 32.4%, of those games.

When playing with moneyline odds of -250 or shorter, Boston has compiled a 6-3 record (winning 66.7% of its games).

Columbus is 3-5 when it is the underdog by +200 or longer on the moneyline.

Blue Jackets Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-2-3 5-5 6-4-0 5.8 3.1 2.9 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-2-3 3.1 2.9 11 42.3% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-3-3 7-3 6-3-1 6.8 3.9 3.8 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-3-3 3.9 3.8 5 21.7% Record as ML Favorite 5-4 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 4-6 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 3

