The Boston Bruins (22-7-6, on a three-game winning streak) hit the road against the Columbus Blue Jackets (12-18-8) at Nationwide Arena. The contest on Tuesday, January 2 begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH.

Blue Jackets vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH

Watch this game on Fubo

Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Bruins (-250) Blue Jackets (+200) 6.5 Bruins (-1.5)

Blue Jackets Betting Insights

The Blue Jackets have won 11, or 32.4%, of the 34 games they have played as an underdog this season.

Columbus is 3-5 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +200 or more on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Blue Jackets have a 33.3% chance to win.

Columbus has combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals in 22 of 37 games this season.

Blue Jackets vs Bruins Additional Info

Blue Jackets vs. Bruins Rankings

Bruins Total (Rank) Blue Jackets Total (Rank) 112 (16th) Goals 119 (12th) 91 (3rd) Goals Allowed 139 (31st) 29 (9th) Power Play Goals 16 (25th) 19 (6th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 20 (10th)

Blue Jackets Advanced Stats

Columbus owns a 7-3-0 line versus the spread while going 4-3-3 straight up in its past 10 contests.

In its past 10 contests, Columbus has gone over the total six times.

The Blue Jackets have averaged a total of 6.8 combined goals over their last 10 games, 0.3 greater than this game's over/under of 6.5.

In their past 10 games, the Blue Jackets and their opponents are scoring 2.2 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.3 goals.

The Blue Jackets have scored 119 goals this season (3.1 per game) to rank 12th in the NHL.

The Blue Jackets have conceded 139 total goals (3.7 per game) to rank 31st.

Their 27th-ranked goal differential is -20.

