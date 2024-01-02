Top Player Prop Bets for Blue Jackets vs. Bruins on January 2, 2024
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for David Pastrnak, Johnny Gaudreau and others in the Boston Bruins-Columbus Blue Jackets matchup at Nationwide Arena on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Blue Jackets vs. Bruins Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Blue Jackets vs. Bruins Additional Info
|Bruins vs. Blue Jackets Odds/Over/Under
|Bruins vs. Blue Jackets Prediction
|Bruins vs. Blue Jackets Betting Trends & Stats
NHL Props Today: Columbus Blue Jackets
Johnny Gaudreau Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)
Gaudreau has totaled seven goals and 18 assists in 38 games for Columbus, good for 25 points.
Gaudreau Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Sabres
|Dec. 30
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Dec. 29
|1
|2
|3
|2
|at Devils
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Dec. 23
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 21
|0
|1
|1
|1
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Adam Fantilli Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -154)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +240, Under Odds: -357)
Columbus' Adam Fantilli is among the top offensive players on the team with 23 total points (11 goals and 12 assists).
Fantilli Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Sabres
|Dec. 30
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Dec. 29
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Devils
|Dec. 27
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Dec. 23
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 21
|0
|0
|0
|5
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins
David Pastrnak Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)
Pastrnak has been a big player for Boston this season, with 50 points in 35 games.
Pastrnak Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Red Wings
|Dec. 31
|0
|2
|2
|4
|vs. Devils
|Dec. 30
|2
|1
|3
|6
|at Sabres
|Dec. 27
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Wild
|Dec. 23
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Jets
|Dec. 22
|0
|0
|0
|1
Brad Marchand Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +125)
Marchand Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Red Wings
|Dec. 31
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Devils
|Dec. 30
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Sabres
|Dec. 27
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Wild
|Dec. 23
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Jets
|Dec. 22
|0
|0
|0
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.