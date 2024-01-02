Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for David Pastrnak, Johnny Gaudreau and others in the Boston Bruins-Columbus Blue Jackets matchup at Nationwide Arena on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Blue Jackets vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH

ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Blue Jackets vs. Bruins Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Columbus Blue Jackets

Johnny Gaudreau Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)

0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)

Gaudreau has totaled seven goals and 18 assists in 38 games for Columbus, good for 25 points.

Gaudreau Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sabres Dec. 30 0 0 0 1 vs. Maple Leafs Dec. 29 1 2 3 2 at Devils Dec. 27 0 0 0 1 vs. Maple Leafs Dec. 23 0 1 1 4 vs. Capitals Dec. 21 0 1 1 1

Adam Fantilli Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -154)

0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +240, Under Odds: -357)

Columbus' Adam Fantilli is among the top offensive players on the team with 23 total points (11 goals and 12 assists).

Fantilli Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sabres Dec. 30 1 0 1 1 vs. Maple Leafs Dec. 29 1 0 1 2 at Devils Dec. 27 0 1 1 1 vs. Maple Leafs Dec. 23 0 1 1 1 vs. Capitals Dec. 21 0 0 0 5

NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins

David Pastrnak Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +105)

1.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

Pastrnak has been a big player for Boston this season, with 50 points in 35 games.

Pastrnak Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Red Wings Dec. 31 0 2 2 4 vs. Devils Dec. 30 2 1 3 6 at Sabres Dec. 27 0 1 1 3 at Wild Dec. 23 1 0 1 4 at Jets Dec. 22 0 0 0 1

Brad Marchand Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)

1.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +125)

Marchand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Red Wings Dec. 31 0 1 1 0 vs. Devils Dec. 30 0 2 2 0 at Sabres Dec. 27 0 2 2 2 at Wild Dec. 23 0 1 1 0 at Jets Dec. 22 0 0 0 0

